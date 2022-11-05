Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Gender CS Aisha Jumwa bury differences





Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Public Service Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa appear to have buried their differences.

Sifuna who doubles up as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) secretary general more or less confirmed the stance on his socials.

He posted a photo of himself and Jumwa sharing a light moment at the Moi Airport in Mombasa and also lauded the CS for overcoming obstacles to land the post.

I ran into Waziri Aisha Jumwa at Mombasa airport and congratulated her for overcoming all obstacles, including those I laid myself, to land the docket 😂😂. We had a laugh and went our separate ways. Haikuangi personal. pic.twitter.com/Z0t8ENfbVN — Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) November 5, 2022

Sifuna and Jumwa have had a longstanding history of beef.

In a recent television interview, the Senator consistently objected to her appointment to the Cabinet, describing President William Ruto’s decision to do so as a ‘joke’.

Sifuna also unsuccessfully attempted to expel Jumwa from ODM in 2018, arguing at the time that she was not loyal to the party and party leader.

Ms Jumwa ditched ODM and unsuccessfully contested for the Kilifi gubernatorial seat on a UDA ticket.

He lost to ODM’s Gideon Mung’aro.

A fearless and outspoken politician with a controversial touch, Jumwa is known to speak her mind in any situation amid doubts over her academic qualifications.

Also read: Kipchumba Murkomen seeks solutions to Kenya Airways pilots strike

Miguna Miguna congratulates Joe Ageyo after NMG appointment