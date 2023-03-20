Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna: ‘The journey to liberation has started!’





Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addressed a group of youth right outside at the Kenyatta International Conference Center (KICC) entrance.

In a video in our possession, Mr Sifuna is saying that the journey to liberate the country has kicked off.

“Nataka kuwaambia wakenya wote ya kwamba safari yaukombozi imeanza (I want to tell all the Kenyans that the journey to liberate the country has started),” the senator who is serving his first term said.

Mr Sifuna, who also doubles up as the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, also asked all the Kenyans who were in their houses and interested in joining the demonstrations to do so.

He was making the address at KICC at a time when there was a huge presence of police officers.

Minutes alter the meeting was dispersed and there were running battles between the police and the protesters.

As early as 5:30 am, security within the Central Business District (CBD) had been beefed up ahead of the anticipated march led by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

This saw many businesses operate as usual as most supermarkets and businesses opened for the day.

Also, school-going children were seen in the city and other estates as they boarded Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

The National Police Service (NPS) announced that the demonstrations were illegal on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Speaking to the press, Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei said that the Azimio coalition failed to inform the authorities of the planned demonstrations three days before the protest.

He said that the Nairobi business community had sent their request on Saturday, March 18, in the evening and Sunday, March 19, morning.

Mr Odinga, in his statement, said that the demonstrations would continue as planned and that he would lead a march to State House to present his petition to President William Ruto over the high cost of living, which he said has had a great impact on Kenyans.

