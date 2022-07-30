Nairobi slowly turning into one massive ‘dumpsite’ – PHOTOS





Nairobi city has been reduced to nothing but an eyesore. Walking along the city pavements, waste papers, bottles, carrier bags, maize cobs, masks, peelings from fruits and sacks catches one’s eyes.

Designated dustbins are overflowing with litter with the Moi Avenue drainage filled with the same and emitting a pungent smell.

The not covered drainage not only serves as a threat to pedestrians who more often than not have to squeeze themselves to pass, especially during rush hours.

Additionally, some drainages are covered to the brim with litter although one can easily trip and hurt themselves. There many other alleys and backstreets that have been turned into massive dumpsites, posing huge health risks to adjoining businesses.

With Nairobi being Kenya’s capital city, its dilapidated nature is a cry of help to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) who are tasked with managing waste collection and disposal.

Formed in 2020 after an agreement that led to the transfer of four core functions from the county government to the national government, NMS is now under the Executive Office of the President.

Environment, Energy and Water Sanitation are among the transferred functions from the Nairobi County Government. The function of the docket was to operationalize effective garbage collection and disposal.

The current littered state of the city notwithstanding, NMS claims they have been able to achieve, “100 per cent clearance of garbage backlog in the city. Reclaiming and beautification of parks and open spaces.”