County Speaker Ken Ng’ondi lauds maturity on Mashujaa Day





Nairobi City County Assembly Speaker Ken Ng’ondi has, in his Mashujaa Day message, congratulated Nairobians for their hard work and peace.

He noted Kenyans have matured politically having peacefully transitioned through the August 2022 polls.

“This is the first time we are celebrating a national occasion after we very peaceful election and I want to send my congratulations to everyone in Nairobi county and indeed the whole country and tell them that they are the real Mashujaa of this city and indeed the country,” said Ngondi.

“Nairobi has in the past had incidents of lawlessness after elections but this time you great residents and all the elected leaders demonstrated you are indeed peace heroes and I congratulate you.”

The Speaker also assured Nairobians that the county assembly was now properly constituted and ready to work and deliver services for the people of Nairobi.

“The Members of County Assemblies (MCA)s are ready to work for Nairobians and as the Speaker, I will offer leadership and impartial guidance to the house as the elected leaders work to deliver.”

Unclogging traffic jams, security, clean accessible water and service delivery by the county government are the urgent needs facing Nairobi residents.

Two days ago. ruled that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is the majority party in the assembly.

Both Kenya Kwanza and Azimio have been claiming the majority position in the assembly.

Following the ruling, Peter Imwatok is the majority leader while Wachira Mwaura will be the minority leader. Moses Ogeto will be the majority party whip while Mark Ronaldo will be the minority party whip.

Also read: Ruto puts trigger happy police officers on notice

Ugandan student ‘goes blind’ in mathematics exam room

Akothee: Dear Peninah Malonza, consultant me on tourism growth