Nairobi tops list of counties most prone to election violence

Police officers lob teargas canisters to disperse rowdy youths who attempted to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on January 16, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Police officers lob teargas canisters to disperse rowdy youths who attempted to disrupt Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi on January 16, 2022. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO





Nairobi has been ranked top among the counties that are most likely to experience electoral violence ahead of the August 9 General Election.

A report released the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) also listed Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and Mombasa, in that order, as being prone to polls violence.

“Out of the 47 counties of Kenya, six are likely to experience electoral violence in the forthcoming General Election,” the commission’s technical committee chairman Danvas Makori said.

According to the report, Nairobi is highly prone to polls violence due to the heightened political activities that are being experienced in different parts of the city.

The report was released after NCIC conducted a hotspot mapping to get an understanding of the peace and security situation in the country.

According to the report, Nairobi County, which is seen as the epicenter of political contestation in Kenya, is at the highest risk of experiencing electoral violence come August 2022. The survey also established that there is a lot of hate speech across the country which is likely to trigger violence.

The months leading up to and after elections have been the most violent periods in Kenya’s post-independence history.

In April, the commission listed 23 words and phrases it says are likely to spread hate during the ongoing electioneering period.

The list included the word hatupangwingwi which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance. Also listed were the words ‘madoadoa’ – which recently landed ODM leader Raila Odinga in trouble – and cockroaches.