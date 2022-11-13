Nairobi water company employee jailed for demanding for Sh30,000 bribe





An employee of Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company who pleaded guilty to receiving bribes in order to reconnect water meters in a Nairobi estate has been jailed for one year and six months with an option of a Sh150,000 fine.

Senior Principal Magistrate Victor Wakhulime of the Milimani Ethics and Anti-Corruption Court convicted Ms Fridah Nyanduko after she pleaded guilty of the offence.

According to EACC, on February 17, 2020 the commission received a complaint from a resident of Park Two Estate, Lang’ata in Nairobi County who raised concerns over an employee of the water company who was demanding a Sh30,000 bribe to reconnect water meters that she had earlier disconnected.

“Following investigations, an operation was conducted leading to the arrest of the suspect on February 18, 2020 while receiving the bribe amount of Sh30,000. Detectives were observing at strategic positions when she received the amount and immediately reconnected the water meters,” the statement by EACC reads in part.

The EACC forwarded the file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) who upon review of evidence concurred with the EACC recommendations that the accused person be charged in court with soliciting and receiving a bribe.

On January 14, 2022, the accused person was charged before Anti-Corruption Court at Milimani where she entered a plea of not guilty and was released on cash bail of Sh100,000.

On November 10, 2022, the case was up for hearing but the accused person said that she wanted to change plea where she pleaded guilty.

She was charged with receiving a bribe contrary to section 6 (1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act Number 47 of 2016, and sentenced to a fine of Sh50, 000 and in default to serve 6 months in jail.

On the second account, she was charged with receiving a bribe contrary to section 6 (1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act Number 47 of 2016, sentenced to a fine of Sh50, 000 and in default to serve 6 months in jail.

On the third account, she charged with receiving a bribe contrary to section 6 (1) (a) as read with Section 18 of the Bribery Act Number 47 of 2016, sentenced to a fine of Sh50, 000 in default to serve 6 months in jail.

