Nairobi women on a ‘mission’ to find a wife for Holy Dave





It seems Nairobi women are on a mission to have hip-hop gospel artiste Holy Dave married before the year ends.

This is after a woman suggested to a fellow netizen to help look for a partner who will marry the artiste before the year ends.

“Mtafutie Holy Dave God fearing woman lazima huu mwaka aoe,” @lilyndinda said.

“Surely,” Holy Dave responded.

The topic of Holy Dave marital status has been a topic of discussion ever since the artiste made a comment on city preachers Lucy Natasha’s Instagram post on marriage.

“God will send the right person that is tailor fit for you into your life at the right time,” she captioned the video.

To which Holy Dave asked, “What if God delays?

“Delay is not denial; God has someone tailor fit for your life. The President of Pal Nation, God is still writing your love story so tulia tu,” Rev Natasha replied.

Over the years, netizens have been wondering what the hip-hop gospel artiste considers his ideal woman.

This is mainly because Holy Dave’s relationship status remains a mystery, even as he continues to parade different women on his social media platforms to build a “pal nation.”

“She passed by to say hi and she is just a pal” are the two phrases that never misses from his posts about his female friends.

Holy Dave has a huge female following online because of his culinary skills that came to light when Covid-19 hit.

“I started cooking by mistake. Coronavirus came and then there I am. I’m like I wanna make a meal and I don’t have content for Instagram. So I’m like why don’t I take this one and a half-hour that I’m making this chicken and convert it into constructive time,” Holy Dave told Nairobi News in a previous interview.