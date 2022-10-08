Nairobians support Sakaja’s move to remove tent business from CBD





The Nairobi County government has removed the tents structures that have been erected by businesses in different parts of the city.

As per the county management which spoke to Nairobi News, the tents were removed for causing obstruction and insecurity in the Central Business District (CBD).

The move has been welcomed by Nairobi residents some of who lauded governor Johnson Sakaja for bringing a fresh outlook within the city.

“There was no order as businesses were not being done in a structured manner. It was like it was a free for all system that had been introduced by rogue county officials, said the residents,” said Jackson Kamathi, a matatu driver.

The residents stressed that the obstruction had inconvenienced pedestrians and motorists in search of parking. Some even believed to have been a security threat.

The tents also obstructed businesses that had rented shops in buildings causing them heavy losses as customers could not access their shops.

Initially, the county government had set aside one day in a week for traders to display their products and wares at designated places in the streets of Nairobi where they were allowed to erect tents to act as their temporary stalls for the day.

The initiative was started by former governor Evans Kidero but the move was embraced by cartels operated reportedly from City Hall.

