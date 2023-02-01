Nairobi’s most wanted thugs arrested in dramatic chase

George Ngugi alias Choku after his arrest in Huruma. PHOTO | COURTESY.

George Ngugi alias Choku after his arrest in Huruma. PHOTO | COURTESY.





One of Nairobi’s most wanted thugs has been arrested in a dramatic chase with police officers in the city.

According to detectives, George Ngugi alias Choku, a robbery with violence suspect, has constantly featured in the list of Nairobi’s most wanted.

His arrest came shortly after he attacked a couple headed home from work in the Huruma area.

“The knife-wielding thug is said to have accosted Mohammed Adan and his wife Sameha Mihammud as they headed home around the KAG Church, snatching their mobile phones before taking off on a getaway bike with an accomplice,” DCI said in a statement.

According to DCI, Choku was arrested on Tuesday night by the OCS Huruma police station, which was leading an anti-mugging team within the area.

Also read: How former Senator Anwar Loitiptip was attacked by thugs in Nairobi

The suspect tried to escape using a motorbike with his accomplice before they hit a pavement and fell.

The second suspect managed to escape after diving into a stormwater culvert.

Police records indicate that Ngugi had previously been arrested over similar allegations.

“During interrogation, it was discovered Choku had been arrested in 2011 for preparing to commit a felony and was released on cash bail,” DCI said.

Again in 2012, he was also arrested for the same offense and having narcotics.

“Detectives are yet to establish how he left the cells a week ago and is now back to his old ways of terrorizing innocent members of the public.”

Also read: Lucky thug: Thief survives death twice in one night of robbery escapades

The suspect is in custody awaiting arraignment in court.

His arrest comes a day after three robbery suspects were also arrested on Monday night after police officers found them possessing stolen electronics in Githurai 44, Nairobi.

Francis Itaru, Joel Njoroge, and John Warui were apprehended following a tip-off to officers from the Kasarani police station.

A statement from DCI further noted that the police had been informed about two vehicles ferrying stolen electronics and then sold to traders in the area.

The trio was found selling the items to electronic vendors. An immediate search was conducted in their car, where forged number plate stickers, a bunch of master keys, an HP Laptop, and assorted house-breaking tools were recovered.

Also read: Watch: Tiktoker’s viral tutorial on deadly homemade weapon used by city thugs