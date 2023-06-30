Nairobi’s VVIP culture: List of perks VVIPs will get at Ruger’s Shoke Shoke Festival





On Saturday, July 29, 2023, the second Shoke Shoke Festival is set to take place.

The official headliner will be Nigerian sensational musician Ruger, the name behind the Girlfriend, Bounce and Asiwaju hit songs.

Early bird regular tickets will cost fans Sh 1,500, while VIPs will part with Sh 5,000. However, the costly VVIP tickets continue to stun people at what luxurious experiences they will have before and during the festival.

For a table of five that will cost Sh 100,000, the VVIPs will be provided with three bottles of alcohol per table and they will include Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut, Johnnie Walker Gold Reserve or Tanqueray No. Ten and Don Julio Tequila.

The VVIPs will also be given five complimentary mixers for their drinks, unlimited water, and a complimentary hookah.

On the meals side, they will be provided with complimentary hors d’oeuvres and a 5 star culinary experience courtesy of Sankara Nairobi, Autograph Collection.

Also read: What the Boyz II Men Sh30,000 VVIP ticket gets you

All these will be experienced on luxurious seating that will be close to the stage for the best views. The VVIPs will be provided with exclusive attendants for each table, an exclusive bar, exclusive parking, and dedicated security as they party away.

Prior to all this, the VVIPs will also receive invitations to an exclusive meet and greet with Ruger at a pre-party that will take place on July 27, 2023.

The same aforementioned luxuries will also be provided to VVIPs’ table of 10 at the cost of Sh 200,000. The only difference is that these VVIPs will get 6 bottles of alcohol per table.

They will also get 10 complimentary mixers and two hookahs. They however won’t get an exclusive bar.

Shoke Shoke is a slang inverted wordplay on the Swahili word ‘kesho’, which means tomorrow in English.

The Festival aims to educate the youth on the importance of going green and drive behavior change among its target audience for a sustainable environment.

The inaugural Shoke Shoke Festival, held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, featured Nigerian musician Ayra Starr as headliner and a host of Kenyan artists including Khaligraph Jones.

Also read: Nandy defends performing in a half empty hall in Cote d’Ivoire