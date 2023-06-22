Naivasha air space to be restricted on Safari Rally weekend

President William Ruto co-driving with Pierre-Louis Loubet (FRA) of M-Sport Ford WRT during the Shakedown of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 21, 2023. PHOTO | PCS

President William Ruto co-driving with Pierre-Louis Loubet (FRA) of M-Sport Ford WRT during the Shakedown of the 2023 WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 21, 2023. PHOTO | PCS





Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has cleared over 20 helicopters to offer air services during the World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally that is happening in Naivasha, Nakuru County,

The aviation authority has also outlined procedures to control air traffic in the area over the weekend.

In a statement on Thursday, KCAA said the procedures have been developed in coordination with the rally organizers after over 20 aircraft registered for the event.

The authority said a team of dedicated Air Traffic Control Officers will provide air traffic services and weather information in order to guide rally team helicopters, coordinate VIP movement and provide alerting services to aircraft that will be engaged in the rally.

Also read: Safari Rally driver gives Ruto speed scare after ‘defying’ president’s security

“The over 20 registered aircraft will mainly be engaged in ferrying VIPs, journalists covering the rally and Medical Evacuation teams among others,” KCAA said in a statement.

KCAA added that there will be a dedicated Air Traffic Control – Flight Information Service Desk at the WRC Safari Rally service park manned by 3 Air Traffic Controllers and a team leader.

The aviation sector regulator said it had developed the air traffic control procedures together with rally organisers.

“In addition, the team will also be responsible for the coordination of Medical Evacuation (Medivac) flights and ensuring expeditious facilitation of aircraft in distress, in case of any eventuality,” KCAA said in a statement.

Also read: Why Jalang’o was better off as a comedian than a politician

The authority further urged the public to keep a safe distance from aircraft as a precautionary measure, particularly when the machines are taking off or landing.

This year’s event was for the very first time in history flagged off from Uhuru Park away from the traditional Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The total competitive distance in this year’s Safari Rally will be 356.98 km. The overall total distance will be 1,192.47km. The event will comprise 19 competitive stages.

The rally revved off on Wednesday with a Shakedown at the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) in Naivasha before the event was officially flagged off from Uhuru Park on Thursday.

Also read: Meet the woman who comforted a crying Sakaja in front of President Ruto