Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralLifeMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Najib Balala first Cabinet Secretary to congratulate President-elect Ruto

By Wangu Kanuri August 15th, 2022 1 min read

Najib Balala is the first Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib to publicly congratulate President-elect William Ruto.

Balala, the Tourism CS, a seasoned politician and long-serving member of the Cabinet, made the call via his Twitter page, minutes after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati congratulated Ruto.

 

Ruto garnered 7,176, 141, with Raila Odinga, his closest challenger, polling 6.942,930.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
And the 5th is…William Ruto! Meet Kenya’s new...