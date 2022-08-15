Najib Balala first Cabinet Secretary to congratulate President-elect Ruto





Najib Balala is the first Cabinet Secretary (CS) Najib to publicly congratulate President-elect William Ruto.

Balala, the Tourism CS, a seasoned politician and long-serving member of the Cabinet, made the call via his Twitter page, minutes after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati congratulated Ruto.

Congratulations on your victory Dr. William Ruto, President-Elect, Republic of Kenya 🇰🇪. It is by God's grace and the true will of the people, you were elected President. You have the ability to transform this country for the betterment of all… pic.twitter.com/fvNbzPrCLr — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) August 15, 2022

Ruto garnered 7,176, 141, with Raila Odinga, his closest challenger, polling 6.942,930.