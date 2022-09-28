Najib Balala’s online support fails to earn him a CS position in Ruto’s cabinet

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala during the Kenya Wildlife Service Honorary Warden Conference at the Safari Park Hotel on July 27, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala during the Kenya Wildlife Service Honorary Warden Conference at the Safari Park Hotel on July 27, 2022. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA





It is now clear that the outgoing Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Najib Balala will not feature in the cabinet of President William Ruto.

His term will come to an end after the swearing-in of the new team that the president named on Tuesday.

Uhuru hardliners Matiang'i, Munya, Mucheru attend Ruto Cabinet meeting pic.twitter.com/VUbWM0FqSi — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) September 27, 2022

President Ruto named Peninah Malonza as the Tourism CS, who will replace Mr Balala, a long-serving Tourism CS in the country.

Also read: Exclusive: I want to go home to mourn mum – DJ Evolve

The CS welcomed Ms Malonza, adding that he will offer his full support to her.

“I welcome the appointment of Hon. Peninah Malonza as the New Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage. You have my full support. God Bless Kenya,” CS Balal said.

He continued: “Congratulations to President William Ruto on unveiling your new cabinet team. I am honoured to have served my country for the past 24 years, since being Mombasa Mayor, in 1998, to now serving as the Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.”

After the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairperson Wafula Chebukati declared Dr Ruto the winner of the concluded election, Mr Balala was among the few government officials in the last administration to congratulate him.

Also, the CS was among the few who were seen discharging their duties after the election, and during the petition at the Supreme Court challenging the win of Dr Ruto.

Also read: Popular singer Joyce wa Mama nearly goes blind after an attack in a club

He also did congratulate the President when the court upheld his win as well as during the inauguration ceremony.

The CS was simply making his case, trying to please the new administration as a way of earning another position in the government.

When the Supreme Court dismissed the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition petition that had painted a lack of transparency in the electoral body, the CS came out and demand the prosecution of IEBC Vice Chairperson Juliana Cherera and the other commissioners who were defiant.

Also read: Watch: Pastor Nganga humiliates wife before congregation

Impunity must be dealt with or otherwise it will return to haunt us….. the people who almost caused blood shed on the night of the IEBC result announcement…the likes of team Cherera must be brought to book . It is not vengeance but order in the public interest — Hon. Najib Balala (@tunajibu) September 9, 2022

“Impunity must be dealt with or otherwise it will return to haunt us. The people who almost caused bloodshed on the night of the IEBC result announcement…the likes of team Cherera must be brought to book.

It is not vengeance but order in the public interest,” CS Balala said through a tweet.

Also read:

Watch: Gunmen filmed abducting the brother of Kevin Otieno who was shot 36 times

Another dramatic Mirema Drive shootout by gunmen who shot Kevin Otieno 36 times

Exclusive: Singer Bahati speaks on Diana Marua’s health following eerie Instagram post

Exclusive: ‘The experience is magical,’ Lillian Ng’ang’a opens up about motherhood

Late De Matthew’s second wife, Carolyne Waithera, robbed