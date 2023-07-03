Nakuru governor Susan Kihika residents urged to shun Raila demos

Nakuru Governor Susan Governor Susan Kihika when she appeared before County Public Accounts Committee of the Senate at KICC on April 18, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika has led government allied politicians in poking holes at the opposition’s approach on criticizing the government.

The county chief stressed that the Azimio la Umoja coalition should not only consider correcting President William Ruto if they believe he is on the wrong but also offer workable solutions.

The governor, who is a close ally of President Ruto, also stressed that Nakuru residents will not heed the call to take to the streets for demonstrations.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga announced at the weekend that he will lead protests over the move by government allied lawmakers to pass the Finance Bill 2023.

The bill, among others, imposes a 1.5% standard levy on all salaried Kenyans. It also advocates for the increase of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel products from 8% to 16%.

“Nakuru people did not participate in the protests (last time), instead, we held the demonstrations at our farms growing crops,” the governor told St Mary’s Catholic Church congregants.

President William Ruto and his deputy Mr Rigathi Gachagua were in attendance.

Kihika, the daugher of famed politician Kihika Kimani, stated the County took advantage of the subsidized fertiliser program by the national government in ensuring they join the Kenya Kwanza government in addressing matters of food security and hunger.

Nakuru has so far received over 300, 000 bags of subsidized fertiliser.

The program was unveiled early 2023.

Sentiments by Governor Kihika were also echoed by Ndaragwa MP, Mr George Gachagua.

“Those who demonstrated by wearing sufurias as hats, they should now remove them and go to farms to grow crops since it is raining,” the lawmaker urged.

This will be the second time in six months that Mr Odinga is leading protests.

In the previous incident, the veteran politician led weekly protests over what he claimed was his stolen election victory in the 2022 presidential election, alongside the high cost of living.

