Nameless’ 16 year-old-daughter, Tumiso, hints at her ideal man





On Saturday, October, 29, 2022, Tumiso Mathenge hopped onto Instagram and held a question-and-answer session on her Instagram stories.

She asked her 75,000 followers- mostly females- what was the most attractive thing they found about a “n*gga.”

As the answers rolled in, Tumi’s preferences for her ideal man could be seen in the commentaries she made on the answers she chose to post.

Below are some of the male characteristics she revealed:

One follower commented that they were attracted to a guy’s brains, and Tumi went on to post a crying emoji and commented, “Fr (for real)”.

In terms of physical appearance, Tumi hinted that she loved guys with height and a good mindset which she said was a major win. Tumiso, a model, currently stands at about 5’10”.

Another of her followers commented that she was attracted to a man with visible hand veins to which Tumiso laughed and said she too was attracted to them because, “I’m a mosquito fr.”

She also energetically agreed with a follower who said she was attracted to men with a good height and voice because looking up to a guy as he spoke was unexplainably attractive.

In addition, Tumiso and another follower agreed that a man with masculine hands was attractive; and agreed with another follower that hygiene in a guy was top.

“Walai bro, you can be peng but if you have bad hygiene-“Tumiso commented on the answer.

Tumiso and another follower also agreed that they found a guy attractive just by looking at their eyes. She also hinted that an eloquent guy with ‘big’ English was her type of man.

In the last hint, a follower answered that what they found attractive in guys was the lips.

“Lips for me, smile. Have you seen Asap Rocky? Jeez, his smile definitely caught Rihanna’s attention,” answered a follower, to which Tumiso commented by saying, “Kwanza when they have clean teeth and dimplessssss.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@tumi_kwea/video/6958799611595164930?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1

Tumiso is the first-born daughter of legendary Kenyan singers Nameless and Wahu Kagwi. She is the eldest of three daughters- her last-born sister is currently days old.

However, the one thing Tumiso found unattractive was a man who wore distressed jeans with several pattern designs on them, telling her followers to run whenever they saw a guy dressed in one approaching them.

