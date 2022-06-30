Nameless dismisses rumours of abandoning his pregnant wife Wahu





Celebrated artiste David Mathenge aka Nameless has had to defend himself after his fans castigated him for appearing as though he was abandoning his pregnant wife, singer Wahu.

In a recent post shared by the singer via his Instagram page, Nameless is seen at the airport with his family bidding them farewell as he jets out of the country on a business trip.

“On a late-night flight. I am the only one leaving for America. Hawa wengine ni kusindikisha tuu (The rest are here to see me off).”

Fans were quick to react with many insinuating that the Butterfly crooner is simply running away from having to deal with his wife’s pregnancy mood swings.

But Nameless has now cleared the air by saying that he is not leaving his pregnant wife, but rather jetting off to make money to care for her, his two girls and the yet to be born baby.

“I will miss my gals though… Alafu, sijahepa PG moods and cravings by the way… naenda kutafuta za daipers bana. (I have not running away from pregnancy moods and cravings… I have gone to look for more money to buy diapers).”

The celebrity couple announced they are expecting their third child about a week ago, where they each posted a reveal dance video while they were jamming to their new hit song Deep.

Nameless shared the video which he captioned, “Naona it’s about time tuongezeee…. ama. Grateful moment.”

Their fans were extremely jubilant at the revelation and shared their congratulatory messages to the expectant couple.

Sometime last year, Nameless revealed, during an interview with a local publication, that he wanted another baby.

“Siwezi mind a boy now that I have two girls, but we are still under discussions,” he said back then.