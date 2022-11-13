Nameless: I’m not Nameless without my shades and headgear





Singer Nameless has explained to his fans why he will never post a picture or a video of himself on social media without his trademark shades and headgear, no matter the time of day or night.

This after the veteran artiste attracted curious queries online after he posted a picture of himself on social media in the dead of the night while rocking his stylish looks.

“3:16am. Shirooooo! ..Hatuta ishi vivi by the way. Hii pia inaOngezwa kwa bill ya Ruracio,” his post read, to which one fan responded by asking, “Aki at this time you are in shades.”

But Nameless replied by saying he will never be caught on social media minus his trademark looks because it is what his brand is all about.

“Brand bana… brand Nameless bana. I can’t take a pic of me in boxers, topless, shadeless and headgearless, because that’s how is sleep… nitaamusha internet buana… lazima nivae kibrand before I come to social media buana… elewa difference ya social media na real life buana,” Nameless responded.

Nameless (real name David Mathenge) has lately been engaging his fans on social media, some times giving his critics a taste of their own medicine.

Ever since he welcomed his third born, a girl, some fans have been taunting him by saying he is ‘incomplete’ without a baby boy.

One fan specifically wrote, “Tafuta Kijana boss. Your legacy, we are Africans.”

Taken a back by the comment, the Inspire hit maker delved into the matter, providing a classy response that resonated well with many netizens.