Nameless must dance with men after his errotic dance with Ida Alisha, Wahu says





Kenyan songstress Wahu Kagwi has insisted that her husband, David Mathenge alias Nameless, must now dance with men after a video emerged of him dancing with actress Ida Alisha in a rather “suggestive” way.

Wahu made the “demand” after Nameless complained of bloggers coming after him for dancing with Alisha while performing for Kenyans in New Jersey in his current tour of the United States.

Alisha rose to fame for her portrayal as Olive in the local TV series Mother-In-Law.

“Aiii. Tuko Shually, Mnataka what? You don’t want me to dance suggestively with women, so you want me to dance suggestively with Men, kwani Mimi ni… Mnatakaje? Mko na uchokozi,” Nameless admonished a local news site.

To this complaint, his heavily pregnant wife responded by saying that her husband must learn the art of balance and get down with men as well.

“I think the issue is gender sensitivity monski… in this day and age there must be balance! Kindly dance with a guy next time,” Wahu responded.

Wahu and Nameless are considered the oldest married celebrities in Kenya having gotten together in 1998 while in University and getting married in 2004. The couple has two daughters, Tumiso and Nyakio.