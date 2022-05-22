Nameless pays tribute to E-Sir on his birthday

Nameless performs on stage during the Kenya @ 55 Sherehe Festival at the Nairobi Railways Grounds on December 11, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Renowned singer Nameless has celebrated the birthday of his deceased colleague Issa Mmari alias E-Sir.

The singer, born David Mathenge, took to his Instagram page to celebrate his departed colleague while encouraging his fans to join him in remembering his legacy and contribution to the Kenyan music industry.

E-sir is remembered by many of his music counterparts as a figure that paved way for many artists back in the day. He is remembered for hits such as Moss moss and Leo ni leo.

“E-Sir shares a birthday with his favorite rapper Notorious B.I.G, which is May 20. He also passed away in the same month as his favorite rapper Notorious B.I.G,” read Nameless post on Instagram.

In May of 2022, E-Sir would have been celebrating 41 years.

Nameless shared on his timeline a heartfelt tribute to the late singer highlighting his much-appreciated input into the music industry saying that his legacy left a great inspiration to the older and even younger generation.

“You would have been 41 today. Happy birthday small bro! We all miss you! The young generation continues to be inspired by your legacy. The older generation continues to celebrate you. I continue to do what you would have done for me. Keep the spirit alive,” read the post in part.

The singer further requested his fans to share their favorite songs from the late artist as they continue streaming his music across all music streaming platforms

“Fam help me wish E-SIR our Kenyan Rap ICON a happy birthday and stream his music on all platforms as we celebrate him! Link to his music on my bio. Share your favorite Esir song! Mine was Mos Mos and Boomba Of course.”

E-Sir died on March 16, 2003, following a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway on his way while on his way to Nairobi from a concert in Nakuru.

‘Boomba Train’ was his last song after releasing hits like Moss Moss, Bamba, Hamnitish, and Siu Sare among others. He is considered one of the most successful rappers in the history of Kenyan hip hop.

Earlier this year, the late legend was featured in a cross-generational song collaboration dubbed ‘Bandana Ya E-Sir’ which included artists like gengetone rapper Nelly the Goon, E-Sir’s bosom friend Nameless, E-Sir’s younger brother Habib, DMore and fast-rising teen Trio Mio among others.

The song, produced by Ogopa deejays, features artists and public figures who were close or had interacted with the prolific musician who died at the tender age of 21.

Notable names include Wahu, Nyashinski, Mr. Lenny, DJ Stylez, JuaCali, and media personality Talia Oyando amongst others.