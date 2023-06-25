Nameless to perform at Kampala’s comedy charity concert





Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz will headline the comedy show charity concert along side Kenya’s Nameless.

Uganda’s Winnie Nwagi, Spice Diana, King Saha, Ray G, Alien Skin, Karole Kasita, Naava Grey, Zex Bilangilangi, MC Mariachi, Madrat & Chiko, Abeeka Band, Maulana & Reign, Teacher Mpamire and Daddy Andre have been lined up to perform.

Others are Eezzy, Fico West, Titus Vybz, Merry Heart, Sammy & Shawa.

During a press conference at UMA show grounds, Muhangi was asked why he would invest so much money in big artistes for a charity event.

In his reply, the Comedy Store Chief Executive Officer said that most of the artistes going to perform at the show are doing it willingly.

“Most of the artistes on this show are our friends and have been on the Comedy Store stage on a number of occasions so when we approached them about this show, they were willing to come on and perform pro bono while others reduced their charges,” said Muhangi.

The show sponsored by NTV is scheduled to take place at Kololo airstrip on July 14, 2023.

Ordinary revelers will folk from their pockets Shs2200 as entry fee for each while the VP comedy fans will part with Shs5000. A table of five will cost Shs100,000, according to organisers.

The proceeds from the concert are to enhance the activities of the Comedy Store Foundation that was set up to uplift the youth through mindset change and skills training, according to Muhangi.

The Comedy Store Foundation was launched in April 2022, with the objective of running programmes aimed at facilitating youth skilling and mentorship as well as positively impacting the society within which Comedy Store Uganda operates.

Nameless is one of Kenya’s most popular musicians. The father of three is known for some of his hit tracks including Coming Home, Inspire, and Mbozi za Malwa which he sang alongside Uganda’s Bebe Cool.

Also read: Odibets becomes Kenya’s First Betting app on Google Play Store

Mudavadi opens up on relationship with DP Gachagua