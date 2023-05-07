Nameless, Wahu opens up on miscarriages, pregnancy journey

Nameless revealed he felt pressure about the news and struggled to deal with it.

He emphasized the importance of seeking support from a therapist or counselor to manage any difficult emotions.

“When Wahu told me the news of being pregnant, it was something that I struggled to deal with at that time. I had to navigate through it by talking to a lot of people,” he said.

He encouraged people to find someone to talk to instead of letting it “mess you up.”

“I am encouraging people to find guys they can talk to in case there is something to deal with.”

Wahu also talked about the importance of seeking counseling to help manage their emotions and align their feelings about the pregnancy.

The couple revealed it hasn’t been easy for them, but they normalize going for counseling to help them navigate through their emotions.

They praised their counselor for creating a safe space for them to open up and talk about their feelings.

“We went for counseling a little bit about the pregnancy so that we could talk and see how we align and manage how Nameless was feeling and how I am feeling. And the best way to move forward together as one.”

The couple is promoting season 2 of their documentary ‘This Love’ that is currently airing on NTV.

Nameless said this season, they will be reflecting and questioning a lot of their past life.

“Since we are in our 40s there are so many things we feel like we need to redefine about our lives and with a bit more depth,” he said.

Also read: WATCH: Ruto handed VIP status in London after earlier ‘mistreatment’

Controversial Ugandan blogger Ibrahim Tusubira killed in Kampala