Nana Owiti on moving on after split with King Kaka





Influencer Nana Owiti has opened up about coping with life after separating from rapper King Kaka, her ex-fiancé, and the father of her children. The two celebrities had been together for 13 years.

2024 was one of the hardest years and also one of the best. It’s a balance, I guess.

Turning things around after the breakup hasn’t been easy, but we’re hanging in there. I thank God. His grace has been amazing, He has given me clarity.

I didn’t like how I was doing after we announced the split. But thanks to bloggers, they made it viral with all the things they wrote about me. I never trended in Kenya and I trended for the wrong reasons. I don’t like it.

I was molested as a child by my uncle. I was nine and lived with my grandparents in the country while my mother worked in Nairobi. That explains why we never had a deep connection.

My deepest regret in life was not telling my mother in black and white about my childhood molestation experiences before she died. It was deep and burdened my heart, but I told her in the sweetest way possible because as a child you think it is not right to tell it as it is. When I opened up to her, she never believed me.

Child abuse is a trauma that you carry with you over and over again because of what happened to you and that is why I still have trust issues.

Growing up, we lived in a tin house. It had so many openings that let in a lot of wind at night and dust during the day. Looking back, I don’t have any regrets. I don’t even wish my troubles away.

If I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change a thing, because those experiences shaped the person I am today. I had to go through the fire to become the almost polished gem that I’m about to become. Growth is forever.