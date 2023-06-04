Nandi governor Stephen Sang suspends Health officials over student’s death





Nandi county governor Stephen Sang has suspended both health executive Ruth Koech and Health chief officer Fred Kiptum amid alleged negligence at the Kapsabet county referral hospital.

This comes amid public outcry over the death of a female patient who sought treatment at the health facility and lack of adequate drugs at the health facility.

Other senior officers also suspended are Dr David Bungei who is the Director of Medical Services and Dr Aiyabei Ishmael, the medical superintendent at the referral hospital.

“Our attention has been drawn to social media information regarding the death of a patient who until her demise was a teacher and resident… the social media alleges she attended at the facility before being referred to Moi teaching and referral hospital where she later succumbed,

“. . . The veracity of all these allegations including the quality of treatment given to the deceased has been raised,” reads the memo by county dated 02, June, 2023 signed by Dr Francis Sang, the county secretary.

The county also directed that outpatient nurses, clinical officers and lab officers who were on duty on the May 19, 2023, to step aside until a probe into the matter is completed.

The county boss further appointed a five-member taskforce to address the issues in the health sector while investigating the cause of the student’s death. They are to provide a report within the next 14 days.

Dr Daniel Chepkiror (Consultant radiologist at MTRH) as chairperson, Dr David Kiprop, lecturer at Kisii University, Mrs Lucy Chepkwony-community leader, Mrs Henry Rutto-Knut chairperson (Nandi Central/Chesumei), Karen Maritim (senior nurse, Uasin Gishu county).

“The committee should establish and report on the role played and any gaps attributable to the leadership of the county health department and in particular the staff at Kapsabet county referral hospital,” reports the memo.

Subsequently, the county has appointed Dr Philemon Bureti to act as health executive, Ms Caroline Lagat to act as chief officer in charge of health and Dr Richard Chepkwony as acting director of medical services. Dr Emmanuel Rutto to take charge of med superintendent at county referral hospital.

Also read: RIP: Popular TikToker and Man U fan, ‘Shosh Wa Kinangop’ passes on