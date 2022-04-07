Nandi Hills parliamentary aspirant dies in road accident





A Nandi Hills Parliamentary aspirant identified as Mr Wesley Kogo is dead.

Mr Kogo, died after being involved in a grisly road accident in Kangemi, Nairobi County.

The aspirant who was a member of Deputy President William Ruto’s party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) was heading to a local station for a breakfast show.

His body was taken to City Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The deceased aged 30 was seeking to unseat Mr Alfred Keter and when he declared his interest to vie for the seat locals decided to fundraise for his campaigns.

In November 2021, the locals raised Sh1.6 million, and they assured him of their support saying that it was time they replaced Mr Keter who is serving his second term in parliament.

The aspirant had been endorsed by a section of elders who fronted him as the most suited candidate to unseat Mr Keter.

Nairobi News has established that Mr Kogo held a Bachelor in Applied Statistics and Computing from the University of Eldoret.

For months now, the deceased has been traversing the constituency and meeting groups as he shared the agenda he had for the people of Nandi Hills.

His supporters mourned him on social media as they said that they had lost a promising leader who would have changed their fortunes.

Ezrah Zean said, “rest in peace comrade, we have lost a great leader.”

Pius Oneya said, “go well mheshimiwa this is really sad.”

“Rest easy champion,” said Metto Priscila.