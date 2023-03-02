Nandi leaders clear Sh1.2 million hospital bill for Eldoret based DJ HOT Jantex





Nandi County leaders led by Governor Stephen Sang on March 2, 2023, raised funds and clear a Sh1.2 million hospital bill for Janet Jerop, popularly known as Dj Hot Jantex.

The Eldoret-based Dj checked into MP Shah Hospital after undergoing an operation on the right leg which has a vessel problem.

The leaders came to her rescue after she had appealed for help after being unable to raise funds after staying in the hospital for more than a month.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old entertainer appealed to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to come to her aid through Facebook asking him to help her clear the bill.

“Mweshimiwa Mike Sonko. …., I’ve seen God using you to help those in need I’m in the hospital with a huge bill kindly help. I’m looking forward to your reply. Thanks in advance,” she shared on her social media pages.

On Thursday, Governor Sang thanked the county leadership for stepping in to clear her medical bill.

“Thank you Hon. Cynthia Muge, Hon. Julius Melly, Hon. Bernard Kitur, Hon. Joses Lelmengit, Hon. Maryann Kitany, Hon. Abraham Kirwa, Hon. Paul Biego, Hon. PS Eng. Peter Tum, And Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Hon. Felix Koskei for your contribution towards clearing the medical bill. We wish Djhotjantex well as she continues recovering,” he tweeted.

Earlier, in one of her many posts, on Facebook, she revealed that she is in deep pain as a result of the surgery done to her right leg that has pained her for a long. She said albeit being in deep pain, she is also happy since her leg has been transmuted to normality.

She underwent her first surgery, but medics told her that there are four others lined up within the next six months.

