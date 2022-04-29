Nandi Senator Cheragei hospitalized after arrest





Nandi Senator Samson Kiprotich Cherargei has been hospitalized after spending time in police custody.

The politician shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed and thanked his supporters for standing by him.

“Koooooongoi (thank you) for the prayers, overwhelming support and messages of goodwill from my family, the great people of Nandi County and doctors during my hospitalization at Nairobi hospital after being released from police custody on Monday 25th, April, 2022.”

Cherargei was arrested on Thursday last week following a warrant issued by Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Muchemi after he failed to appear for the hearing of a hate speech case against him.

In police custody at Gigiri Police station until Monday 25th .April. 2022.#makiwole #mtetezi Blessed weekend pic.twitter.com/QIQzBYIaCs — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) April 22, 2022

The arrest was reportedly made at his home with him being taken to Gigiri police station.

The Senator was to face charges of ethnic contempt contrary to the National Cohesion and Integration Act over utterances he allegedly made at a public function in Nandi in 2019.

The particulars of the charges are that, while at a funeral in Lelwak, Nandi County, he warned opponents of Deputy President William Ruto that they will be dealt with.

“We are not squatters in this Kenya and if they want, we will step on each other until they know they actually don’t know or we will close down this country,” he is reported to have said.

The first time senator is a strong supporter of William Ruto and very vocal on the latter’s presidency campaigns.

Having contested for the Nandi senatorial seat in 2017 under the Jubilee Party, Cherargei served as the chairperson of the Committee of Justice, Legal Affairs and Human Rights until 2020 when he was removed.

The case will be mentioned on May 5.