Nandi Senator Cheragei’s advice to impeached Meru governor Mwangaza





Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei has advised impeached Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza to stop the sideshows and prepare to face the Senate.

Mwangaza was dramatically impeached by Meru Members of the County Assembly (MCA) on Wednesday amid accusations of abuse of office.

She is now set to face the Senate in a last-gasp bid to reclaim her job or be removed from office.

This is after the Senate received her impeachment resolutions from the County Assembly.

Hii tufanyaje wadau naoan MCAs hawachezi na mtu !!. Senate has ruled before that courts cases on impeachment cannot prevent Senate from deliberating on the matter. Gov. Mwangaza just prepare your defence sideshows won't help you for now !. Impeachment is a political process !. pic.twitter.com/ogmstlhBvj — Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei (@scherargei) December 15, 2022

A special sitting to consider her impeachment is set for next week.

Mwangaza’s impeachment comes three months after formally taking office.

She’s accused her political opponents of championing her impeachment and vowed to clear her name.

The MCAs have also accused the governor of nepotism, illegal appointments, and unlawful dismissals.

She’s further been accused of incitement, bullying, vilification, and misleading campaigns against other leaders.

Also read: Tom Mboya’s daughter passes on

KANU suspends secretary Nick Salat