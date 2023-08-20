Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei backs Rigathi Gachagua as Ruto’s successor

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei during a fundraiser in aid of Kiboswa Seventh Day Adventist church in Lelmokwo Ngechek, Chesumei Constituency of Nandi County on March 11, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei during a fundraiser in aid of Kiboswa Seventh Day Adventist church in Lelmokwo Ngechek, Chesumei Constituency of Nandi County on March 11, 2023. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA





Could a section of Rift Valley leaders be warming up to a possible Rigathi Gachagua presidency?

This week, outspoken Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said he was ready mobilise the region to back the Deputy President’s ambitions ‘when the right time comes’.

The second term Senator praised the DP for his bravery in aiding President William Ruto ascend to power and assured him that he would rallying behind his ambitions.

“If it was not for you, our deputy president our journey (to the presidency) would be tough and we want to thank you for standing with us. You stood firm and the central region voted nearly 100 percent to ensure President Ruto won the presidency. I want to ask our people to stand with our brother when the time comes,” said the Senator at a rally in Uasin Gishu county.

“We want to have a memo so that as the President oversees the entire country, the DP comes here in Nandi and takes care of the issues in this region.”

Last weekend, the DP held series of meetings in the region in what pundits believe is a plot to lay strategy to consolidate the Kenya Kwanza administration’s support in the region.

On August 15, 2023, he launched road projects in the neighbouring Uasin Gishu County.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago also lauded the DP for standing with President Ruto and delivering the vote during the 2022 polls.

In Nandi, Mr Gachagua also held a closed door meeting with the Talai elders in Kapsisiywa where they discussed how to tackle historical problems facing the community. He later addressed a public function.

Talai elders are known for offering blessings and anointing leaders in the community.

Ahead of 2022 polls, a majority of Talai elders anointed President Ruto as the community kingpin. Another section of elders led by Mzee Christopher Koyogi anointed Kanu leader Gideon Moi as the community spokesperson.

At the recent meeting, Mzee Koyogi attended the event graced by Mr Gachagua with section of crowd jeering him.

However, the DP said they had forgiven the elder for supporting the opposition leaders during the last election even as he ‘welcomed’ him to the government and committed to honour his requests.

Also read: KNUT threatens boycott of KCSE invigilations over delayed pay

Chipukeezy plots ‘grand’ TV comeback