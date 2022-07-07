Nandy and Bill Nass expecting a baby





Tanzanian singer Nandy and her rapper fiancé Bill Nass are expecting a bundle of joy. The celebrity couple shared the good news via their social media accounts.

The rapper posted a photo of his fiancée’s baby bump with his head peeping through a door, with the caption “Jeshi ya @nengatronix.”

The post drew numerous heartwarming congratulatory messages from their fans.

Just a little over a week ago, Nandy (real name Faustina Charles Mfinanga), denied claims that she was hiding her pregnancy after netizens noticed her baby bump in one of her photos.

This led to speculations that the singer had a bun in the oven.

That, however, was not the first time Nandy has addressed pregnancy rumours. In January, she again refuted claims that she was pregnant for Bill Nass (real name William Nicholaus Lyimo).

At the time, she said that if and when she does get pregnant the news would not be hidden from her fans.

In September 2019, Nandy admitted that some years back she had been pregnant with Bill Nass’ baby, but she, unfortunately, lost the pregnancy.

The lovebirds have there wedding plans on the pipeline after Bill Nass popped the question to Nandy during a live TV show in April 2020.