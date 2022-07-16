Nandy and Bill Nass tie the knot

Tanzanian rapper Bill Nass goes on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Nandy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian singer Nandy and her rapper fiancé Bill Nass have tied the knot. The celebrity couple walked down the aisle in a Catholic church with Bill dressed in an off-white suit and black pants while Nandy in a flowing off-white dress and veil.

Their wedding comes a few weeks after Bill shared a photo of his fiancée’s baby bump through a door, with the caption, ‘Jeshi ya @nengatronix.”

In April 2020, Bill Nass, born William Lyimo, popped the question to Nandy during a live TV show.

“We’ve been together for a very long time and have gone through good and bad things. I know your ugly and beautiful side but I choose those two sides. I love you and I want the whole world to know so that today becomes a good day to propose. I love you,” the rapper said while proposing.

But their relationship would tank last year, with the Nimekuzoea hit maker born Faustina Charles Mfinanga, saying, “Those who expected to see me with Nenga (Bill Nass), things changed and we no longer see each other but I’m praying for him.”

This would be followed by many Insta stories with the artiste giving hints that she was not over her ex.

Using the hashtag #mapenzishikamoosirudiitena, Nandy said, “The thing with love is that you do everything so that your partner is happy but it becomes difficult to restrain pain, we do a lot and expect a lot.”

In September 2019, Nandy in an interview admitted that some years back she had been pregnant with Rapper Bill Nass’s baby, but she lost the pregnancy.