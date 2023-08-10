Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina offers job to ‘bold’ Uasin Gishu student Mercy Tarus





Mercy Tarus, the Uasin Gishu student who captured the nation’s attention with her fearless confrontation of local leaders embroiled in a scholarship scandal, has been extended a job offer by Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

Tarus’ remarkable act of holding leaders accountable for supposed scholarship fraud has not only made her an internet sensation but also earned her recognition from prominent figures.

She emerged as an unexpected champion of transparency and accountability when she confronted Uasin Gishu leaders, including Senator Jackson Mandago, over a scholarship scam that saw her and fellow students lose significant amounts of money.

Her audacity in confronting these leaders for their alleged misuse of funds meant for scholarships resonated deeply with Kenyans across the nation.

Senator Ole Kina took note of Tarus’ remarkable bravery and her willingness to stand up for what’s right. On his Twitter page, he expressed his admiration and offered her a job, stating,

“Mercy Tarus, I would like you to work for me… speak your heart… the future belongs to candid youth! Let’s talk.”

Tarus continued to raise her voice on the national stage. During an appearance on Citizen TV on August 9, she addressed President William Ruto directly, urging him to intervene in the matter.

She pleaded for justice, stating, “We just want our money back. We do not want any more excuses! Please, President William Ruto, intervene as Uasin Gishu is burning! The youths are desperate and depressed. We need our money as this government was meant to cater to the needs of hustlers.”

Uasin Gishu County has been rocked with a scholarship fiasco in which parents paid millions of shillings for their children to pursue education at Univewrsity in Finland but that did not happen.

This has led to a confrontation between the parents and leaders led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii, and his predecessor Jackson Mandago.

Mandago, currently the area Senator, and who mid-wifed the scholarship, has said he will ensure parents who paid the money are refunded.

Also read: Painful! Mum mourns daughter who died in accident days after graduation