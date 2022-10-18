Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina uses poem to warn team hustler voters





President William Samoei Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade popularly referred to themselves as hustlers in order to identify and endear themselves with the working class.

These are Kenyans living below the poverty line during the 2022 campaigns.

They especially mentioned mama mbogas and bodaboda operators as the people they would work for.

They also used the hustler tag to differentiate themselves from the wealthy leaders whose families have led Kenya since independence- dynasties, a tag they especially gave former president Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga- President Ruto’s major competitor in the August 2022 presidential race.

Last week, President Ruto finally named his cabinet and Attorney General nominees; and vetting before a Parliamentary Committee began on October 17, 2022. The first batch to be vetted was Musalia Mudavadi, Alfred Mutua, Justin Muturi (for Attorney General position), Alice Wahome and Aden Duale.

As the vetting proceeded, the one thing that stood out during these nationally televised vetting sessions was the net worth of the politicians.

Combined, the five politicians were worth Sh 6 billion and some change.

During the vetting, the politicians revealed their net worth as follows: Musalia Mudavadi, Sh 4 billion, Aden Duale, Sh 851 million, Justin Muturi, Sh 700 million, Alfred Mutua, Sh 420 million and Alice Wahome, Sh 281 million.

Kenyans were divided after learning how much these five politicians were worth but used the hustler tag to mobilize voters to vote them into power where they are set to amass more wealth.

These criticisms were especially from voters who did not vote for the current administration, and one of those whose voice was heard the loudest was Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina.

Senator Ledama took to social media to use a poem to warn those who voted for President William Samoei Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza brigade.

“Evening star, shine a little heaven on a stranger with no dream…Where you are, you can see the loneliness I mean’. Reality is sinking in.

The hustler narrative was only meant to sink the dynasty boat. Now its time for them to build a new dynasty boat…you are on your own!” posted the Senator on Twitter.

