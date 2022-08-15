Natalie Tewa explains engagement ring ‘disappearance’





Kenyan influencer Natalie Tewa has dismissed reports she’s been engaged in the past.

The reports surfaced after photos showing her donning what appeared to be an engagement ring surfaced on social media.

This caused curiosity amongst her nosy fans especially considered she stopped wearing the ring after a while.

But in a recent YouTube video, Tewa shut down the rumors suggesting she only wears engagement rings to ward off men with bad intentions.

“I have this thing where I will wear an engagement ring every now and then because I like the aesthetic. Number two, it helps as a woman,” she explained.

“I came up with this idea when I was 22/23 because men are disgusting, honestly some men are doing the most, so you don’t want to be disturbed or bother and when you wear a ring, it will not bring all the respect that you want but they will respect that you have a ring.”

“So I started wearing rings just to chase men away. At the time, I was working with a jewelry company. They sent me a package to market for them and I chose an engagement ring,”

It has been a minute since the Instagram influencer last publicized her love life and by the looks of things, Tewa’s fans are getting extremely curious about whether she is single or taken.

Previously, the content creator was rumored to be dating Hassan Joho, a renowned politician.

She, however, dismissed the rumours in a recent interview.