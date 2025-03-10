Nation Media Group appoints Geoffrey Odundo as new MD and CEO





Nation Media Group (NMG) has appointed Geoffrey Odundo as its new Managing Director and the Chief Executive Officer.

In an internal memo to staff, the group’s board chairman Dr Wilfred KIboro announced the appointment today (Monday), stating that Mr Odundo was joining NMG to strengthen the team and continue delivering on the group’s mandate in its service to the society.

“On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoffrey Odundo as the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 7th April 2025. Mr. Odundo is an accomplished senior executive and a seasoned investment banker with vast experience in leadership, including serving in the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), where he spearheaded various market innovations and achieved record-breaking milestones during his tenure between 2015 and 2024. Geoffrey joins us from CPF Group where he is currently the Group Executive Advisor.” Announced Dr Kiboro.

Mr Odundo has previously held other senior executive positions including being the first Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kingdom Securities.

He holds an MBA degree in Strategic Management from the United States International University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and Economics from Egerton University, and several professional certifications.

“I am confident that I can count on you to extend your customary welcome and support to Geoffrey as he joins NMG to strengthen our team in our continuing endeavor to deliver our mandate to the societies we serve. I also wish to thank you most sincerely for the cooperation you have accorded Mr. Richard Tobiko over the period he has very ably held the fort as the Interim Group CEO.” Added Dr Kiboro.

Mr Tobiko the group’s Chief Financial Officer has been the interim NMG CEO since August 1, 2024, following the retirement of Stephen Gitagama who served NMG for 17 years in different capacities.