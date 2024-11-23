Nazizi to mark one year since loss of son with Blankets & Wine performance





Legendary hip-hop/reggae artist Nazizi Hirji, who has been mourning the loss of her son, will return to live performances at the Blankets and Wine Festival this December.

Nazizi, who has been on a healing journey since the loss of her three-year-old son Jazeel Adam last Christmas, will perform alongside her long-time friend and musical partner Wyre The Love Child, who together form the legendary group Necessary Noize.

Nazizi had given up on live performance after being devastated by the loss of her son Jazeel Adam, who died while the family was on vacation in Tanzania on December 25, 2023.

But she would return to the stage in August this year with live performances in Uganda, which she credited for getting her groove back.

“Nine months without music since my Jiji left. I couldn’t even listen to music, let alone be on stage. I never thought I would perform again. I was in the darkest place. Thank you, Uganda, Kampala, and Jinja massively for making my heart beat again,” Nazizi shared.

In the same spirit, Nazizi will be teaming up with Wyre again for the December edition of Blankets and Wine, scheduled for the 22nd, just three days before her son’s first commemoration, who would have turned four in July.

This latest edition of Blankets & Wine will feature an all-Kenyan lineup of acts. Necessary Noize will share the stage with rapper and singer Nyashinski, current generation hip-hop group Wakadinali, Kenyan Coastal Afro house legend Idd Aziz and up and coming indie soul singer Njerae.

The vibrant duo of Watendawili, who bring electrifying energy to their performances, seamlessly fusing Afrobeat and hip-hop with thought-provoking lyrics, will also have their time on stage. The stage will also be graced by Coaster Ojwang, whose musical genre fuses traditional East African coastal rhythms with contemporary Afro-pop influences to create a vibrant and soulful soundscape.

Finally, US-based Xenia Manasseh a rising star in the Kenyan music scene, known for her sultry voice and seamless fusion of R&B, soul, and Afro influences will also have her chance on the stage.

“The December issue is a tribute to the vibrant spirit of the Kenyan summer. It’s a celebration of our artists, our culture, and our community.” Says event curator, and rapper Muthoni Ndonga.

The second stage of the festival will feature KJ Karuga, a rising star in the Kenyan DJ scene known for his impeccable taste in music and electrifying stage presence. DJ IV, a powerhouse of creativity and rhythm known for her seamless transitions and genre-bending style, and folk singer Akoth Jumadi will also perform on the second stage.

Beyond music, the festival’s Onja Onja Market will feature all Kenyan brands showcasing locally crafted products, innovative designs, art, and culinary delights.