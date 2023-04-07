NCIC boss Skitter Ocharo suspended following forgery claim





The Chief Executive of the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has been suspended.

Dr Skitter Wangeci Mbugua alias Skitter Ocharo was suspended for allegedly faking her appointment letter by adding two more years to her three-year tenure.

According to her appointment letter, her term would have ended in November 2023.

The disciplinary letter signed by the commission chair Dr Samuel Kobia, indicates Dr Ocharo will now have to go without pay during her suspension period.

Dr. Ocharo joined the NCIC as its Chief Executive in December 2020.

Dr Kobia is said to have communicated to Dr Ocharo about her suspension stating that she won’t be entitled to any salary but she will be paid her housing allowance and medical allowance in full.

According to the letter, the CEO was at the start of 2023 required to respond to questions about the utilization of funds at the commission, she however protested the inquiry and instead sued NCIC.

The commission has since questioned a letter of the appointment she allegedly filed in court in her suit against the NCIC.

Dr Kobia in the letter states that based on her court documents, Dr Ocharo’s contract with NCIC changed from three years to five years.

In an advertisement for the job in early 2020, the contract duration was indicated as three years, renewable once.

The commission has now appointed Harrison Kariuki as the Acting CEO.

Dr Ocharo joined the commission from the Kisii County government where she was the CEC for Energy, Water and Environment and Natural Resources.

She previously served as CEC in Education, Labour and Manpower Development; Energy, Water, Environment and Natural Resources; and Roads departments in the County.

Prior to that, she worked as a lecturer, at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

She holds a Doctorate Degree in Physics, a Masters Degree in Physics from Moi University and a Bachelors Degree in Education (Science) from Egerton University.

She replaced Mr Hassan Mohammed whose term at NCIC came to an end in 2019.

The Commission had been operating without a substantive CEO and Commission Secretary since the exit of Mr Mohamed.

