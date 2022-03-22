Ndichu twins skip court ‘after contracting Covid-19’





The Ndichu twin brothers, namely Paul and Edward, on Monday failed to turn up in court for a case in which they are battling charges of malicious damage to property.

In their defense, their lawyer told Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi that Eddie had tested positive for Covid-19 on March 12 while Paul is in isolation after exhibiting symptoms of the ailment.

“The accused person tested positive on March 12 and is in quarantine together with the second accused person who has shown some symptoms related to Covid. We expect them to finish the quarantine on March 26,” the lawyer told the court.

This is the third time Eddie has failed to take a plea after he failed to show up on February 8 and March 9, when the court heard his employer had refused to give him time off to attend the court.

His brother Paul Ndichu has already been charged.

Paul Ndichu was charged with assaulting Cheryl Murgor, Chelimo Murgor, and Stephanie Murgor at Ole Sereni Hotel along Mombasa road in Nairobi on the night of October 16-17, 2021.

He was also charged with assaulting Samuel Ramdas and Patrick Koech on the same night at the same hotel.

The suspect was also charged with malicious damage to property where he is accused of wilfully and unlawfully damaging side mirrors of a car belonging to Ramdas.

The two side mirrors are valued at Sh87, 000. Ndichu was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 and a cash bail of a similar amount after denying the charges before senior resident magistrate Renee Kitangwa.

The twins are accused of jointly committing the offences.

The Murgors’ lawyer Philip Murngor has been lamenting over the delays in charging the two.

Ms Mwangi directed that the matter be mentioned on March 30 when the two are expected to be jointly charged.