Ndichus deny assault, property damage charges

Caption: from (left) Paul and Eddie Ndichu when they appeared at Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO: Esther Nyandoro

Techie twins Paul and Edward Ndichu have denied charges of assault and causing malicious damage charges at Kibera Law Courts.

The court heard that Paul Ndichu assaulted Cheryl Murgor and Stephanie Murgor causing them bodily harm at the Emara Ole Sereni Hotel in Lang’ata, Nairobi.

He also allegedly assaulted Mr Patrick Koech at the same location, day and time.

According to the charge sheet read in court, the duo jointly destroyed motor vehicle side mirrors valued at Sh 87,000, property belonging to Samuel Dennis Ramdas.

Edward Ndichu was also charged with assaulting Samuel Ramdas at the time of the incident.

Kibera Chief Magistrate Ann Mwangi released them on a Sh100,000 bond or a cash bail of the same amount.

She directed that the matter be mentioned on mentioned on June 23.