Ndindi Nyoro dares Kinoti to ‘storm’ Ruto’s residence





Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has dared authorities to raid Deputy President William Ruto’s office.

Speaking while on the political trail, the fiery lawmaker also appeared to confirm the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recently raided an office associated with the DP.

“We saw yesterday (Sunday) Mr Kinoti playing some tricks going to the office of our leader. And we know that they had plans to raid the official residence of William Ruto,” Mr Nyoro said.

“I want to tell Mr Kinoti, if you are men enough, go and even attempt to touch the gate of William Ruto. We don’t want to play a cat and mouse games. The Hustler nation will not be provoked into violence.”

His remarks come after detectives raided what is believed to be Ruto’s former office at Transnational House located within Nairobi’s Central Business District.

Police noted they had carted away what they believe was useful information in relation to the August 2022 polls, including computer servers.

Nyoro added that Ruto and his allies in the Kenya Kwanza coalition would continue to demand for a fair and transparent election come August 9, 2022.