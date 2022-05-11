Needy boy who reported to school with empty box gets scholarship

Geoffrey Omollo with his classmates during a lesson at Kanga High School. Omollo reported to the school last week with an empty box has received full scholarship from KCB. PHOTO | IAN BYRON

Geoffrey Omollo with his classmates during a lesson at Kanga High School. Omollo reported to the school last week with an empty box has received full scholarship from KCB. PHOTO | IAN BYRON





Geoffrey Omollo, the needy student who reported to Kanga High School for Form One admission with an empty box has been awarded full scholarship by the Kenya Commercial Bank.

The 15-year-old, who was in class when Nation visited the school on Wednesday, could not hide his joy following the good news.

The beaming student contrasted sharply with the grim picture he painted last week when he reported to school with a box that only contained a dictionary, a Kamusi and a pair of weather-beaten sport shoes.

The boy, who had made it to the school all by himself, said he could not afford the basic requirements for Form One admission since he is an orphan.

But on Wednesday he was all smiles as he thanked his sponsors.

“I am humbled by the positive gesture from strangers who came to my aid and I promise not to let them down. I will work hard to set an example to other needy students,” he said.

The school’s Chief Principal Mr Reuben Kodiango said the student will receive full funding by the bank while stating that contributions from well-wishers have been channeled to the school’s endowment kitty to support other needy students.

“I can confirm that the boy has received full scholarship for the four years he will be here. I thank everyone who chipped in, especially the media who highlighted his plight,” Mr Odiango told Nation.

“The school has set up an endowment kitty where contributions will support other needy students. Our business number is 253442 and the account number is KANGA PA,” Mr Kodiango noted.

According to the school head, several well-wishers have overwhelmingly turned up to support the student after his plight was published in the mainstream media.

He however expressed concern about two students who were yet to report to Form One due to financial constraints but was upbeat that the two cases will be taken care of.

The two students are Rholex Otieno from Mayatta slums in Kisumu, who scored 385 marks, and Bravin Nyabuto from Kisii, who scored 408 marks.

[email protected]