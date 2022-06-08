Nelson Havi: I’m not ashamed of wearing mitumba shoes





Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) president Nelson Havi has declared that instead of going for brand new shoes he will now be wearing mitumba footwear.

Havi’s declaration follows controversial remarks about second-hand clothes that were made by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Monday.

“Every Hustle Matters: I buy and wear Mitumba shoes without shame or apologies,” captioned photos on Twitter showing him fitting shoes inside a footwear stall.

The tweet from Havi, who is contesting the Westlands parliamentary on a UDA ticket, appears be a thinly-veiled jibe at Mr Odinga, who during the launch of the Azimio manifesto in Nairobi, said that if elected president in the August 9 General Election, he would ensure that traders involved in the importation of second-hand clothes switch to the sale of locally manufactured products.

“Our people are only wearing clothes coming from outside the country already worn by people who are dead,” Mr Odinga said.

However, he clarified that he doesn’t intend to run mitumba traders out of business.

“I’m saying that we are not moving anybody out of business. We will ensure that those who are importing mitumba get the first hand to market goods which are going to be manufactured here in this country,” he said.