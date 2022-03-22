Netflix subscribers will soon pay more to share accounts





Netflix will soon launch a test letting primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households

This is a new attempt by the company to address illicit password-sharing.

According to the Netflix terms of service, a customer’s account “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

After years of turning a blind eye to password-sharing behavior that falls outside that requirement, the company last year ran a limited test prompting users to enter their account credentials as a way to nudge freeloaders into paying for their own accounts.

In a blog post, Chengyi Long, director of product innovation at Netflix, said that features like separate profiles and multiple streams for its standard and premium plans were intended for people who live together, but they have “created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared.

As a result, accounts are being shared between households — impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members.”

This is not the first time Netflix has experimented with a clampdown on password sharing. Last year, the company experimented with an account verification tool to keep unauthorized users from mooching off of others’ accounts.

The new options will roll out in the next few weeks in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru and may or may not expand beyond those markets.