Netflix to premiere new series by Film Director Bresson, embroiled in sexual harassment scandal





Kenyan drama series ‘Kash Money’ is set to premiere on Netflix on 31 January 2025.

Phillippe Bresson and Grace Kahaki of Insignia Productions produced and directed the show, which delves into the complex dynamics of a powerful family dynasty.

The series unravels a gripping story of secrets, betrayal, and dark family dynamics. It explores complex themes of greed, lust, and land grabs—and the extreme measures people will take to gain wealth and power.

Kash Money features an all-star cast that includes John Sibi-Okumu, Sanaipei Tande, Amara Tari, Lenana Kariba, Makbul Mohamed, Janet Mbugua, Morris Mwangi, Dedan Juma, Joey Muthengi, Oliver Litondo, Shiv Singh, Ronnie Kariuki, and Anastaciah Liz Wamoro.

The announcement comes as Bresson is embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal involving actress Grace Wacuka.

Ms. Wacuka, who played ‘Olivia’ in Showmax’s viral ‘Single Kiasi’, another series directed by Bresson, has come forward to accuse the director of Insignia Production of allegedly sexually harassing her during a set of Single Kiasi in November 2022.

The actress claims that during this particular set, the Director made advances towards her while touching her inappropriately.

She claims the saga began when Bresson called her out for not doing the scene well, threatening that he wouldn’t offer her any new work in the future, which caused Wacuka to burst into tears.

However, Ms Wacuka claims Bresson’s direction in that scene was flawed.

“In that particular scene, his direction did not make sense to me,” Wacuka said.

As Wacuka burst into tears, the director called for a break to help her calm down.

“During the break, unfortunately, no one else was there, Phillippe came to me and I thought he would apologize. (Instead) he grabbed my h*ns and put them on his a*s and told me ‘Hold me like you love me’. The actress claims.

After rejecting the advances, she claims Bresson dismissed the incident and threatened to exclude her from future film work.