Netizens grill Eric Omondi for using Diamond’s song in reel





Netizens have slammed comedian Eric Omondi for using Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Diamond Platnumz’s song while making a reel.

The self proclaimed President of comedy Omondi used Diamond’s new song Chikita but his fans called him out for not using a Kenyan song.

Here are some of the comments they made:

“Beautiful ❤️❤️Alafu ambia @l.y.nn.e mwambie asituambie play Ke,” said Anita Sonia.

“Play 75% ke music anatumia ngoma ya Diamond kwa reels….bunch of hypocrites,” wrote d_town_kid.

“Oh play Kenya music oh okay Kenya music 75% oohh Diamond not to come to Kenya ohh chetha. My bro Omondi focus,” opined Se.rena 9094.

“Naunashinda ukisema Kenyan song kwani we hiyo iko Kenya? Erico achanga ujinga if you can’t manage sisinikaa nani tusisupport za nje? Kelele pelekea watu kwenyu,” wrote Derick Omond Mumbo.

“Kwani mambo ya play ke 70% kuliendaje Kenya tunatajirisha hawa WaTanzania,” said Heis Mwaniki.

“This is the pioneer ambassador of play 75% Kenyan music vibing 25% of TZ music,” wrote Omarike.

Omondi never gets tired of courting controversy.

He has in the recent past dared musicians and especially Sauti Sol’s Bien over what he claims is the average standards of music in the country.

He also recently released a video mocking Kenyans who had travelled upcountry for the festive season and urged them not to return.

