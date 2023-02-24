Netizens touched after Amira offers Samidoh’s wife shoulder to cry on





It is widely acceptable that someone who has been to the top of the mountain and struggled in the valley, and survived to thrive, is best suited to advise someone who is going through the same. They can advise on the strategies to take as you climb the mountain, who to surround yourself with and how to keep their wit grounded and sharp.

They can also advise on the pitfalls to avoid, as well commiserate, empathize and encourage those walking the same path to rise up again because they have been through it all.

This was the call of duty that has been placed on Kenyan businesswoman/influencer Amira following the latest woes of Edday Nderitu, the wife of Kikuyu vernacular singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh, and encourage her on how to walk away with finality from a marriage that is no longer serving its purpose.

This is because both Amira and Edday have endured public humiliation at the hands of their unfaithful husbands. While Amira had the courage to file for divorce, Edday is right in the thick of a matrimonial storm.

The call on Amira to stand with Edday was made after Amira commented on a post by Edday where she announced that she was done with her marriage. The announcement came after photos emerged of Samidoh and his infamous on-and-off mistress, nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, at the funeral of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister-in-law that happened on Thursday.

“It has been exactly 15 years of marriage full of ups and down, it was a humble beginning where little was enough for us, and the last three years it has been nothing but pain, I have remained faithful to you regardless of disrespect, humiliation and being trolled on social media, you’ve made me look dumb and took my silence for granted,” Edday wrote in a post.

“I have helped you nature your talent and supported you through it all, but one thing I have said to you and I am saying here again I will not raise my kids in a polygamy family, especially with a woman who is older than me by more than 10 years, has no morals and zero respect to my family,” she further lamented.

To this Amira responded: “A coffee date. Inatuhusu (it involves us).”

In response to Amira’s post, many followers asked her to teach Edday how to walk away from her marriage. Others asked her to stand with Edday because she needed a friend who understands what she is going through. There are also others who thanked Amira for being Edday’s peace in turbulent times.

