Anerlisa Muigai dishes out more free advise on love and dating





Anerlisa Muigai has urged her fans not to settle for less while scouting for a partner. In her wisdom nuggets, Anerlisa said she had healed from the messy divorce she went through with her former hubby Tanzanian artiste Ben Pol.

In her takeaways, Anerlisa advised her fans to be very picky on people they decide to date and be very selfish with themselves.

“The beauty about being healed and happy is that you get to be very selective with who you bring into your personal life, especially with relationships. A draining and toxic partner is the worst thing you can have around… they make everything of yours seem stuck,” she said.

According to the Nero Water Company CEO, the glow hits differently when you are healing.

“Sometimes you will just realise you do not actually want an official relationship, you just need a male or female companion to communicate with or accompany you. Make it clear that your friendship is not sexual. There are such people,” she said.

Previously, Anerlisa has in the past warned her followers against ignoring the red flags in whatever relationship they are in.

“Truth is, red flags are always visible in the first week, month; and if you want to stretch it, 6 months. The problem is you think they will change. They hardly do and if they do, they only change to please you but trust, when they get comfortable, the red flags will start showing again,” she said.

Anerlisa also advised her followers to note those red flags so as not to end up wasting their time on such relationships.

