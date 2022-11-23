New details emerge on the brutal murder of Keegan Benson Githua in Ridgeways





A seventeen-year-old high school student is the main suspect in the murder of Keegan Benson Githua, who was stabbed to death and robbed of his mobile phone along Ridgeways road in Nairobi on October 30.

The minor was arrested alongside two other suspects, Feelings Mboya and Dennis Mburu Kimani, in the Soweto area of Kahawa West in Nairobi last week.

Detectives recovered the motorcycle – registration number KMDG 982M, which the suspects allegedly used in the robbery was recovered.

Also recovered is a knife suspected to be the murder weapon used to stab the deceased during the daylight robbery.

He is in custody at the Ruaraka police station, where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) holds him and the other suspects.

Detective constable Paul Nyoro of Starehe DCI offices obtained orders to detain the four suspects for seven days. Makadara Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia granted the orders.

The suspects will be arraigned on November 28 alongside four others.

The detective said investigations into the circumstances of the murder of the deceased and involvement of the suspects are incomplete as several key issues have not been covered – including mental assessment of the suspects and recording of statements of the prosecution witnesses.

Mr. Githua was attacked by two men on a motorbike at around 10 am and stabbed in his chest by the men who fled with his phone on a motorbike.

He was rushed to the nearby AAR hospital along Kiambu road by a good Samaritan, where he died while undergoing treatment. His phone was switched off within the Githurai area shortly after the robbery.

A postmortem conducted the next day indicated that Mr. Githua died of excess bleeding from the heart injury caused by a sharp force penetrating trauma.

Four people who used Mr. Githua’s mobile phone hours after he was killed were arrested on November 15.

The four who are in police custody include Kelvin Nganga Waweru, David Kabiaru Njuguna, Jane Wanjiru Githuku, and Paul Mwangi Kimani.

