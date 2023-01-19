New relationship already? Is TikToker Cindy K the Kenyan Lori Harvey?

TikTok content creator Cindy Kipsang after she had the butt lift and stomach reduction. PHOTO | COURTESY

TikTok content creator Cindy Kipsang after she had the butt lift and stomach reduction. PHOTO | COURTESY





TikTok sensation Cindy Kipsang is giving off Lori Harvey vibes, and her fans are here for it.

You ask why? In a recent video uploaded by the TikToker, she is seen hanging out with a good-looking lad by the name of Prince Newton where she was applying lipstick on his lips and appeared to be rather close.

That’s not all. In another video posted by Prince Newton on his TikTok page, Cindy K is seen sitting right next to him, and captioning the video was a message that read, “When you go on a first date with a girl like this”.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Cindy K reveals more details about her body sculpting procedure

Most of Cindy Kipsang’s fans are tied up in speculation flooding the comment section with questions to the content creator on whether she and Prince Newton are an item.

Neither one of the two content creators has reacted or responded to the ongoing rumors of them dating yet.

Cindy Kipsang, however, with her alleged new catch, has been labeled by some of her fans as the Kenyan Lori Harvey because of her ability to replace a man quickly.

Lori Harvey is an American model, entrepreneur, and socialite, the daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey. The international mogul has had a rather controversial dating life in the public eye, having been with some of the most admired world-famous men.

The author of ‘Essence’ has been making headlines for the past few days after word that she could be in a new relationship got out. Sharing a bit of her history, Lori began dating Dutch football player Memphis Depay in January 2016.

Also read: TikTok sensation Cindy Kipsang speaks about getting a butt lift

They got in engaged in June 2017 after Memphis proposed. However, the couple separated later that same year, with Lori being spotted without her engagement ring in 2018.

Towards the end of 2018, Lori started dating RnB singer Trey Songs, but it didn’t quite last as in 2019, very shortly after her split with Trey Songz, Lori was reportedly spotted ‘making out’ with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton at a party over Super Bowl weekend.

After that, she was rumored to have dated Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, US rapper Future, and finally, Hollywood actor Michael B Jordan.

Currently, the model is believed to be in a new relationship with award-winning actor Damson Idris after the two shared photos on their Instagram getting cozy with each other.

Also read: ‘Oh! He died a painful death,’ Wife of pilot in Precision Air crash reveals last moments

Now looking at Kenyan content creator Cindy Kipsang, her dating history, albeit measly, has been in the public eye.

Controversy struck when it was publicly revealed that Kipsang and her then-boyfriend NRG radio presenter Shaq The Yungin broke up on the grounds of infidelity.

Shortly after her break up with the presenter, she was rumored to have bagged her ex-boyfriend’s best friend Sean Preezy, who also dabbles as a radio presenter at NRG.

The content creator, together with Sean, went on to confirm the rumors by sharing photos, and videos of each other all loved up on social media.

Barely a year later, Sean and Kipsang were no longer believed to be an item following hints by the radio presenter who confirmed their break up in an interview.

A few months later, Kipsang is seemingly moving on and is constantly spotted hanging out with Prince Newton.

Like Lori Harvey, Cindy Kipsang seems to have a knack for replacing men and moving on.

Also read: 411 secrets: Rebellious rich kid gets baby with politician