New tourism board team named after ejection of Uhuru appointees





On the same day Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, Peninah Malonza announced the revocation of the appointments of a section of the Kenya Tourism Board, the minisrty promptly unveiled the new appointees.

The former team consisted of Kevin Muasya, the son of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and pro-Uhuru Kenyatta blogger Pauline Njoroge.

Ms Njoroge’s appointment had been the subject of controversy after initially being shown the door for making a viral Facebook post in which she called for the development of the Nairobi National Park into a profitable enterprise of better use because it was acres of bare land.

She successfully challenged the first firing in court and was reinstated by then Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.

Former KTN journalist Najma Ismail has also had her appointment revoked after she announced her resignation from Standard Group’s KTN channel hours earlier.

“Mic Check 123. Happy #InternationalWomenDay It has been an incredible honor and pleasure working at Kenya’s leading multi-media house @StandardKenya from a reporter 9 years ago to achieving several firsts. The first Hijabi English News-anchor then coming up with the FIRST ever Islamic publication by mainstream media Ramadhan Special and finally to becoming the FIRST Head of the newly formed Gender desk, I have grown tremendously and I am forever grateful,” she wrote on March 8. However the time has come for me to say Kwaheri. To new endeavors and opportunities Insha Allah,” said Najma Ismail in her statement.

The other two fired from their board are Alais Lenana Momoi and Isaac Muchiri Njangu.

Ms Malonza’s new team includes Mr Victor Shitakha, Ms Jane Anne Munyao, Ms Alphina Bwaley, Mr David M. Tanki and Ms Jacklyne Cherop Tai.

Mr Shitakha is the Chairman, Kenya Coast Tourism Association as well as a lead consultant and director who worked in various consultancy and management capacities for international companies including Papa John’s Pizza. Mr Tanki was the Christ Is The Answer Ministries (CITAM) Business Forum Chairperson.

The new team has been appointed for a period of three years with effect from March 10, 2023.

