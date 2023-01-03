New twist in case of missing 24-year-old Kenyan, Maureen Gitau, in London





A middle-aged man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering the missing 24-year-old Maureen Gitau who disappeared without a trace.

Detectives in the United Kingdom where she lived confirmed that they thought it likely that Maureen has been killed and said they have arrested a 54-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Maureen was reported missing on December 10, having last been seen five days earlier as she left her home in Evelyn Street.

Police told local news outlets that they now believe she has come to ‘serious harm’ although a body has not been found.

The 54-year-old man, thought to be known to Maureen, was arrested on Friday, December 30, 2022. He remains in police custody.

A detective who leads the investigation, said: “This arrest is a significant development in what is now being treated as a murder investigation.

“Whilst we have not located Maureen’s body we have reason to believe she has come to serious harm and has likely been killed. Maureen’s family has been informed and they will be supported by specialist officers.

This news has come as a terrible shock. My thoughts, and those of my team, are with them at this very difficult time,” he said.

Public appeals were issued for help finding Maureen but she has not been seen or heard from since the day of her disappearance.

In the appeal published by the News on Christmas Eve, Maureen’s desperate mother Jane said: “It is so hard not to have Maureen at home with us, especially at Christmas.

Maureen is much-loved and is such an important part of our lives. We are desperate to have her back home with us. If anyone knows where Maureen is, let us know. Maureen – please come home to us.”

As concerns grew for her wellbeing, detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command were brought in to assist and later take on the investigation.

Police are appealing to anyone who knew Maureen and who saw her on December 5th in the Deptford area, or anyone who believes they have information that could assist their investigation, to call 101, giving the reference 3230985/22. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Maureen was last seen wearing black jeans, a black top and black jacket. She described to have short black hair with brown highlights at the top. She has links to the Lewisham, Charlton, Woolwich and Deptford areas.

